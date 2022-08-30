Logitech's upcoming handheld console revealed in leaked renders

Evan Blass (@evleaks), your go-to source of hardware leaks, has revealed the upcoming handheld console from Logitech, which the company teased earlier this month. Dubbed "Logitech G Gaming Handheld," the console will offer users a compact handheld gaming machine with support for multiple cloud gaming services.

The renders provided by evleaks show a somewhat simple and reasonably-sized console with the standard set of controls. Also, the lack of vents for active cooling potentially indicates that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will come with less demanding and powerful hardware, hence the accent on cloud streaming services.

Interestingly, one photo shows the Google Play Store, Chrome, and YouTube on the home page, signaling that the upcoming console from Logitech will support Android apps and games.

Logitech is yet to officially announce its first handled console, including its price and release date. For now, all we have is photos revealed by evleaks and a landing page on the official Logitech Gaming website. The latter lets you sign up for email updates from Logitech.

Would you consider buying a handheld dedicated solely for cloud streaming?