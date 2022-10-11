Google partners with Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS to launch cloud gaming Chromebooks

Google has introduced three laptops it claims to be ideal for cloud gaming despite winding down its game streaming service, Stadia. The laptops are in partnership with Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS, as well as gaming platforms like Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce Now, among others.

Last month, Google announced the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, which focused on easy repairability and customizability. The Chromebooks launching today are Lenovo’s Ideapad Gaming Chromebook, Acer Chromebook 516 GE, and ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

Google claims these products are ideal for gaming because of their 120Hz+ high-resolution screens, RGB gaming keyboards on selected models, anti-ghosting capabilities, immersive audio, and WiFi 6 or 6E for connectivity. Wifi 6E was also launched recently as the Nest WiFi Pro, which supports radio bands up to 6GHz.

Here's an overview of the latest Chromebooks' specs:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip Acer Chromebook 516 GE Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook Processor Intel Core i5+ processor Intel Core i5+ processor Intel Core i3+ processor RAM 8GB+ 8GB+ 8GB+ Display 144 Hz FHD display 120 Hz WQXGA display 120 Hz WQXGA display Wifi Connectivity Wifi 6 connectivity Wifi 6E connectivity Wifi 6E connectivity Speakers Harmon Kardon dual-certified speakers DTS and force-canceling speakers 4-speaker system with Wave audio tuning Keyboard Anti-ghosting keyboard RGB anti-ghosting keyboard RGB anti-ghosting keyboard

The laptops come with a frame rate of 120 frames per second and console-class input latency of under 85ms. According to Google, these features were tested by a performance-measuring platform called GameBench. Furthermore, the company unveiled its partnership with Nvidia to feature GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 tier support for cloud gaming at up to 1600p resolution. Google stated:

“The RTX 3080 membership also boosts your gameplay with features like ray tracing, which simulates how light behaves in the real world to make visuals hyper-realistic. The GeForce NOW app will come preinstalled on gaming Chromebooks, so getting to your favorite game will be even easier.”

Additionally, Google partnered with Microsoft to bring a Beta version of Xbox Cloud Gaming to Chromebooks through a web application. The app adds a variety of games accessible through Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Thus, the partnerships allow the latest Chromebooks to run platforms NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and the Beta version of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Google suggests that Chromebooks do not require downloads or installations before running the game; users can search for their desired game on a platform of their choice by clicking on the Everything button on their Chromebooks.

Google is also collaborating with Lenovo, HyperX, Acer, Corsair, and Steel Series to certify gaming accessories by these manufacturers, like headsets and controllers, under the Works With Chromebook program. The Chromebooks have a three-month trial period for NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s RTX3080 tier and Amazon Luna+ and are available starting this month. You can read about more features here.