Mantic Games explains how Halo: Flashpoint brings the franchise to tabletop

Mantic Games is preparing for the release of its latest tabletop version of the popular Halo franchise, called Halo: Flashpoint. This miniatures game promises to let fans experience the most intense science fiction battles of Halo on their tabletops.

In a new behind-the-scenes look, Mantic community manager Andy Burdis explained his goal was to design a game that minimized preparation time so players could jump into the action right away, just like the video games. Players will be able to assemble terrain pieces and deploy already-built miniatures of Spartan soldiers and Covenant forces to recreate memorable moments from the games.

In Halo, you fire up your Xbox, you load in the game, and you're straight into the game. We're trying to replicate that with the tabletop edition. You open that box, you slot together the terrain, the miniatures are already built and ready to go. You can get straight in and be able to play that game from day one.

The miniatures themselves show a high level of detail, faithfully recreating the armor designs of Master Chief and other heroes as well as enemy units. Mantic was given access to official resources from Halo developer 343 Industries to ensure accuracy in replicating weapons, vehicles, and factions.

When Halo: Flashpoint launches, it will have two starter sets. There will be a $125 Spartan Edition with terrain, miniatures, and all components needed to support two-player Spartan vs. Banished battles. It is available now for preorder on Amazon for an October release.

Meanwhile, the $78 Recon Edition includes eight Spartan models with various loadouts and accessories, as well as terrain elements. This is available directly from Mantic due to increased production requirements and won't ship until March 2025. However, both are currently sold out due to the high level of interest in advance of the premiere.