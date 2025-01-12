Halo 5: Guardians rumored to be coming to PC after 10 years as an Xbox exclusive

A potential port of Halo 5: Guardians has been spotted on Lenovo's Legion Go S website, which might indicate that an announcement is close at hand. It's come as a surprise to many as the Halo series has been an exclusive of Xbox consoles for many years, not counting the release of Halo Infinite to Xbox and PC in 2021.

A possible PC port for Halo 5 is in line with Microsoft's strategy over the last few months of branching the Xbox ecosystem onto other platforms. The company wants its own games to reach a wider audience, and it looks like such a plan has now hit full gear with the appearance of Halo 5 on the Lenovo Go S website.

Users have been asking for a PC version of Halo 5 since the game first landed in 2015. Though earlier rumors suggested that a port was indeed in the works, it was reportedly shelved due to technical issues, including frame rates. But with advancements in hardware and a renewed sense of cross-platform compatibility from Microsoft, it seems those hurdles have been jumped, and Halo 5 may be on its way to PC.

The Lenovo Legion Go S webpage includes a promotional image that shows Halo 5 with the Steam logo. I’m not sure if this means anything, but I wanted to share it just incase. Source: https://t.co/ACNWDF20GL #Halo pic.twitter.com/3mC1LxSTpA — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) January 11, 2025

The PC port of Halo 5 comes at a pretty interesting time for the franchise. In the wake of Halo Infinite having provided a soft reboot of sorts for the series, Microsoft has been working to revitalize the Halo brand. This includes rumors that the franchise is headed to PlayStation consoles for the first time, further expanding its reach.

It is worth noting that the new Lenovo Legion Go S will be powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Go and Z1 Extreme, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. The display will be an eight-inch 16:10 120Hz touchscreen, while a 55.5Whr battery will go inside the 730g device. The SteamOS variant of the Legion Go S will be available May 2025 starting at $599.99.