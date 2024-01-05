Halo will get its own Warhammer-like tabletop game in September 2024

The Halo franchise is best known for the many first-person shooter games that were developed by Bungie and 343 Industries and published by Microsoft. Today, it was revealed that the sci-fi series will enter into another type of gaming platform.

UK-based Mantic Games has revealed in a press release it will develop a miniature-based Halo-themed tabletop board game in partnership with Microsoft and 343 Industries. Mantic said that the game will officially launch in September 2024 and will have "amazing new Spartan miniatures that bring Halo multiplayer battles to life."

Ronnie Renton, CEO and founder of Mantic Games, stated:

Having a firefight play out on the table while moving Spartans in and out of cover connects players to the action in a new and special way. We have a thrilling and competitive game, from a passionate team of talented sculptors, artists, and designers who have been building an incredible Halo experience.

Mantic Games was first launched in 2008 by Renton, who previously was the Managing Director at Games Workshop, the home of the Warhammer and Warhammer 40K miniature tabletop series. The company also has a number of other former Games Workshop titles.

Over the past 16 years, Mantic Games has released a number of original miniature tabletop combat games, including Firefight, Deadzone, and Kings of War. It has also created tabletop games based on The Walking Dead and Hellboy comic books. The company will launch a Kickstarter campaign for another game, Epic Warpath, in February 2024.

While the Halo game won't be launched for several months, Mantic says it will reveal the first details sometime in March 2024. We assume that in addition to the Spartan miniatures, we would get some miniature figures based on their alien Covenant enemies and perhaps other foes like The Flood.