2023 Game Awards Round Up; New Hellblade II trailer; Baldur's Gate 3 wins big and more

The 20223 Game Awards are over, and it was pretty packed with new game reveals, trailers and announcements. That includes the reveals of Exodus, Blade, OD, Jusassic Park: Survival, and Light No Fire, along with the upcoming launch of God of War: Ragnarok: Valhalla and Sega revealing revivals of several of its classic games.

However, there were also awards that were given out. Baldur's Gate 3 was the biggest winner with five awards, including Game of the Year:

Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

- Baldur's Gate 3 Best Game Direction - Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Best Narrative - Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Best Art Direction - Alan Wake 2

- Alan Wake 2 Best Score and Music - Final Fantasy 16

- Final Fantasy 16 Best Audio Design - Hi-Fi Rush

- Hi-Fi Rush Best Performance - Neil Newbon (Astarion) - Baldur’s Gate 3

- Neil Newbon (Astarion) - Baldur’s Gate 3 Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Motorsport

- Forza Motorsport Games for Impact - Tchia

- Tchia Best Ongoing - Cyberpunk 2077

- Cyberpunk 2077 Best Community Support - Baldur’s Gate 3

- Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Independent Game - Sea of Stars

- Sea of Stars Best Debut Indie Game - Cocoon

- Cocoon Best Mobile Game - Honkai Star Rail

- Honkai Star Rail Best VR / AR - Resident Evil Village VR Mode

- Resident Evil Village VR Mode Best Action Game - Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Best Action/Adventure - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Best RPG - Baldur’s Gate 3

- Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Fighting - Street Fighter 6

- Street Fighter 6 Best Family - Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Best Sim / Strategy - Pikmin 4

- Pikmin 4 Best Sports / Racing - Forza Motorsport

- Forza Motorsport Best Multiplayer - Baldur’s Gate 3

- Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Adaptation - The Last of Us

- The Last of Us Most Anticipated Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Content Creator of the Year - Ironmouse

- Ironmouse Best Esports Game - Valorant

- Valorant Best Esports Athlete - Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok

- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok Best Esports Team - JD Gaming (League of Legends)

- JD Gaming (League of Legends) Best Esports Coach - Christine ‘Potter’ Chi

- Christine ‘Potter’ Chi Best Esports Event - 2023 League of Legends World Championship

- 2023 League of Legends World Championship Player's Voice - Baldur's Gate 3

Of course there were a ton of other reveals at the 2023 Game Awards:. Here's just some of them:

A new Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II trailer from Ninja Theory and Xbox for a 2024 release date:

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones actually has a real release date of February 16, 2024, with a closed beta starting December 15.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new release date of September 9, 2024.

Moon Studios, the team behind the Ori games, revealed an all new game, the fantasy RPG No Rest for the Wicked.

Developer Sharkmob has a new sci-fi extraction shooter, Exoborne.

10 Chambers, the makers of GTFO, revealed a new sci-fi heist shooter, Den of Wolves.

Lightspeed Studios, a new team formed by former Rockstar team members, revealed their open world sci-fi game Last Sentinel.

We got a new trailer for the superhero game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The tactical shooter Ready or Not is launching version 1.0 on December 13.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next game in Capcom's hit fantasy action series, is due in 2025.

The Casting of Frank Stone, a single player game set in the Dead by Daylight universe, was revealed.