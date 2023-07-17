Meta brings HDR support for Reels, revamped Video tab, new video editing tools

Meta has announced a bunch of new features today for video content on its social media platforms. Starting with Facebook, the app is getting support for video editing tools that the company introduced for the Instagram Reels video format earlier this year.

Users will be able to edit videos they post on their Feed with the same tools allowing them to reverse, speed up or replace clips, record voiceovers, reduce noise, search for audio clips, and more. The new editing tools are being rolled out to the users of Meta Business Suite as well.

The Watch tab in the Facebook app is now known as the Video tab and acts as "the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook, including Reels, long-form and Live content." Similar to Instagram, it will feature a new horizontal-scroll section designed to highlight recommended Reels.

Meta has also redesigned the Explore section in the Video tab which now suggests reels, long-form and live videos through popular hashtags. An important update made to the Reels video format is support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) content. Meta said users will be able to upload HDR videos to Reels using their phone's camera roll and ensure video playback in full HDR.

The official support has arrived after the company saw an influx of HDR content on its apps over the past year. The social media giant said it is "the first of our efforts to bring true HDR video support to our family of apps." It had to overcome several technical challenges to "ensure a smooth transition to HDR video across the diverse range of old and new devices."

Bridging the gap between Facebook and Instagram even further, users can now view and write comments on Instagram Reels directly while watching them in the Facebook app. However, this will only work if their Facebook and Instagram accounts are added to the Accounts Center.