Melvor Idle is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The second day of the Epic Games Store's holiday daily giveaway festival is here, and the latest game has been revealed to be a copy of Melvor Idle. Dropping in right on schedule, it has replaced the DNF Duel giveaway from yesterday. The title is a casual idling entry inspired by RuneScape.

The game simplifies classic adventure game experiences down to the most basic form possible, letting players level up the over 20 skills available, like Woodcutting, Smithing, Cooking and Farming, without much effort. There are dungeons to dive, interactive inventory and bank systems, pets to collect, and bosses to vanquish too,

Developer Games by Malcs describes this 2021-released experience like this:

Master Melvor’s many RuneScape-style skills with just a click or a tap. Melvor Idle is a feature-rich, idle/incremental game combining a distinctly familiar feel with a fresh gameplay experience. Maxing 20+ skills has never been more zen. Whether you’re a RuneScape newbie, a hardened veteran, or simply someone looking for a deep but accessible adventure that easily fits around a busy lifestyle, Melvor is an addictive idle experience unlike any other.

Melvor Idle costs $9.99 to purchase without a sale normally, but for the next 24 hours, it is free to claim on the Epic Games Store. All that's required is a free account on the platform. Continuing the daily giveaways streak, a new mystery game will take this one's place at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, December 22, restarting the 24-hour countdown once again.

The store's holiday giveaways are slated to include 17 games, and so far, Destiny 2, DNF Duel, and Melvor Idle have dropped in, leaving 14 games to go. Don't forget about the new unlimited-use Epic Coupon that's active throughout the store's ongoing holiday sales too, which is cutting down even already discounted games by another 33%.