Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K monitor with built-in 4K camera gets incredible $679 discount

5K monitors are a rare, often very expensive breed on the PC monitor market. However, thanks to this incredible deal from Samsung, you can get a 5K display for your computer for less than $1,000. The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is now available with a 42% discount, slashing the price down to $921.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is a 27-inch IPS monitor with a 5120x2880 pixels resolution or 5K (218 PPI). It features a slim metal design, narrow bezels, and an anti-glare coating for the best view in brightly lit environments without distracting reflections. The monitor is also bundled with a 4K webcam, which by itself is quite an expensive accessory.

The built-in metal stand lets you adjust the height, tilt, or swivel the monitor for the perfect screen orientation. The ViewFinity S9 is also compatible with VESA mounts. Connectivity-wise, you can DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 with 90W charging support. In addition, there are three USB-C ports for data transfer.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is also packed with several extra features, such as built-in speakers, a remote, Smart TV applications (the monitor can work as a smart TV), AirPlay support for screen mirroring from Apple devices, and a gaming hub with access to cloud streaming services, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also use a special app on your phone to calibrate the monitor and ensure optimal colors for your work or entertainment.

