Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly - Copilot in Stream is coming soon and more

Thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday, the past seven days have been very slow in terms of new entries being added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap. However, there were some interesting new listings for upcoming features in the Microsoft 365 family of apps and services.

Microsoft Stream - Copilot is coming and more

The Microsoft Stream business-based video streaming service had a couple of upcoming features added to the roadmap this week. That includes the latest Copilot generative AI assistant for the web version in February 2024:

Copilot in Stream leverages LLM (Large Language Model) AI technology to help you quickly get the insights you need from Stream (on SharePoint) videos. With Copilot in Stream you can quickly and effectively summarize any video with a transcript, or ask deep dive questions for topics you need to understand. This feature is only available for customers who have purchased the Microsoft 365 Copilot license.

Another feature that will roll out in March 2024 for the web and mobile versions of Microsoft Stream will add some new editing functions:

Microsoft Stream (on SharePoint) will soon introduce a video trimming feature which will allow users with edit permissions to trim the start, end and any parts in the middle of a video. When you trim a video, Stream won’t change the original video file itself. Instead, it just hides the trimmed parts from your viewers. When you're done trimming you can toggle to the preview mode to see the trimmed video just like your viewers will see. When a video is trimmed the transcript and chapters will be adjusted automatically to reflect only what is shown in the video. People with edit permission will be able to see full original content and edit or delete those trimmed parts. When available this feature can be accessed by opening a video in the Stream web app and taping the edit button.

Microsoft Teams - In-app Teams devices store is coming

Microsoft Teams users on the web and desktop will see a new way to purchase Teams devices from within the app in February 2024.

With the Teams device store experience inside the Teams app, customers can easily discover and purchase certified Teams devices for personal or shared use cases – headsets, web cameras, desk phones, Teams Rooms, and more. Explore devices in categories, use search or filters to find desired device, and purchase all through the familiar Microsoft Teams interface. We are introducing a new experience for small businesses to purchase devices directly within Teams, businesses in the US and Canada will now be able to complete their purchase without leaving the app.

That's all for this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap weekly roundup. We will be back in seven days with another look at upcoming features.