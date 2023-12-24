Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams will get improvements for collaborative notes and more

Microsoft added some final entries for the Microsoft 365 Roadmap web page this past week before the company shut down for the holidays. However, there were some interesting new listings for upcoming features. We have already reported that Microsoft 365 Copilot will add support for pinning chats in early 2024. Here's what else was added to the Roadmap last week:

Microsoft Teams - New collaborative notes support coming to meetings and more

Starting in March 2024, Microsoft will add a new way for Teams meeting users on the desktop to create collaborative notes:

This enhancement to Collaborative notes enables anyone invited to the meeting to create collaborative meeting notes and agendas both before and after the meeting. This means more collaboration, more efficiency, and an even more seamless teamwork experience.

Speaking of Teams meetings, they will be getting some invite improvements in February 2024 on the desktop and Mac:

Meeting invite is the first thing that the user invited to the meeting sees before joining. We are making some design improvements to make sure we have the most important information there and it's better grouped.

In February 2024, Teams on the web, desktop and Mac will get some live translation improvements:

Organizers can select up to six languages for attendees to choose from for live translation for captions during a town hall.

Other Microsoft 365 Roadmap listings for Microsoft Stream and Outlook

Microsoft Stream, which offers enterprise users a way to offer videos to their employees, will get a new option in January 2024 for blocking the downloads of shared videos:

Some videos are meant to be viewed but not downloaded. Soon you will be able to share videos more securely with the "Can view, but not download" option. This option will be available in the permission drop down in the Microsoft 365 share dialog for Stream videos. When you select "Can view, but not download," people who access the video you shared will be able watch it, but won't be able to download or copy the video file.

Outlook users on the Mac will get a new To DO feature in January 2024:

To Do helps you manage your tasks and stay on top of what's next. These features will be available in Outlook for Mac for commercial users

This will be the final Microsoft 365 Roadmap roundup article of the year. Come back in two weeks on January 7, 2024 for the first such post for the new year.