Here are all the features that Microsoft added to OneDrive in Q2 2022

OneDrive is essential component of Microsoft 365 that is not only used by paid subscribers of the service but also consumers who just sign up for the 5GB of free cloud storage. Microsoft regularly adds new features and capabilities to the product to attract new customers and retain current ones. Following the imminent end of the second quarter of the 2022 calendar year, Microsoft has - as usual - published a summary of all the features it added to OneDrive in the past three months.

Starting with April 2022, Microsoft added a "Your Teams" section gives you quick access to your Teams files. This was followed up by another useful capability that enables users to delete large folders with up to 10,000 items in one go. It also empowered people to leave comments on video and audio files stored via Microsoft Stream.

In May 2022, Microsoft introduced the ability to seamlessly switch between your professional and personal OneDrive accounts - this is now available across more Microsoft 365 web apps too. Similarly, it added a nifty drop-down so you can quickly switch between document libraries associated with Teams and SharePoint. It also allowed users to pin shared libraries to the Quick Access section in the navigation bar on the left.

Finally, June 2022 was a bumper month in terms of new OneDrive features. The Teams channel file browsing experience is now powered by OneDrive and you can even add a shortcut to OneDrive directly in Teams. OneDrive Sync Admin reports for macOS hit public preview, enabling IT admins to monitor the service health of employees using the OneDrive sync client.

Other useful capabilities added this month include the ability to rename shortcuts added to OneDrive, access to files stored in Teams standard and private channels, automatic generation of closed captions in Microsoft Stream videos, and OneDrive File Picker v8. Here is how Microsoft describes the utility of OneDrive File Picker v8:

The OneDrive File Picker lets you connect your custom web apps to content stored in OneDrive (both the commercial and business versions) and SharePoint. With File Picker v8, you can integrate directly with the Microsoft 365 service, saving you complexity and time during the development phase and providing your users with the same rich, familiar user experience of OneDrive or SharePoint. Users who are already logged into Microsoft 365 can seamlessly access files and content through your web app, without having to log into the Microsoft 365 account a second time.

Microsoft is hosting a webinar to have a round-up of all the new OneDrive features later today and you can register for it here.