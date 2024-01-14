Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: New email sync button for Outlook and more

This week's look back at the last seven days of new entries on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website will include some upcoming features for Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft Stream.

Microsoft Outlook: New email sync button is coming

Microsoft previously said it was going to be putting lots of new features and improvements in the new Outlook for Windows in 2024. One of the new features is due in February 2024 for both Outlook for Windows and on the web. It will add a new email sync button to the app.

A button option to initiate email sync is coming to the new Outlook for Windows and Outlook on the web, this will allow users to ensure that their send and receive email experience is up-to-date. This functionality will be within the View tab of the Ribbon.

Microsoft Teams - New co-organizer feature for Town Hall and more

Microsoft Teams on Windows. Mac and the web will add a new Town Hall feature in February:

Co-organizers can edit town hall details, publish the event, and cancel the event, similar to the organizer.

Another new Teams feature for Windows due in February will offer some new call setting additions:

End users will now be able to change their external call routing settings directly from the Teams app, allowing them to decide how incoming PSTN calls are routed. Calls can be redirected based on existing unanswered call settings or sent to voicemail. This new capability provides more flexibility for handling customer communications.

More updates for Microsoft Stream and Forms

Microsoft Stream business users will be able to put in reactions to videos starting in June 2024.

This feature will allow users to add or remove reactions to specific points of a recorded video via Stream Web App and Embed. Viewers will be able to see how their colleagues feel about a video and show their support towards the video owner. These reactions will be present in the timeline to highlight the most important parts of the video and can be used for navigation. Also, owners of the video can see detailed analytics about when viewers are reacting to videos and have ability to disable the feature.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap also mentions that Stream users will be able to add a video to a playlist directly from an embedded video in March.

Microsoft Forms users will be able to check out a new sync feature with Excel in a preview starting later in January.

Microsoft Forms supports quickly and easily syncing form responses to an Excel file. Now you’ll always have the latest information, updated automatically, so you can leverage the full range of Excel functions to analyze your data and collab with your peers.

The new feature will become generally available in July.

That's all for this week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap roundup. Come back next Sunday to see what's been added to the roadmap in the next seven days.