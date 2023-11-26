Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Cyber Monday: You could save hundreds of dollars on these high-end gaming laptops right now

If you want to get a gaming laptop, there's plenty to choose from. On Amazon right now as part of Cyber Monday 2023, you can get excellent prices on a number of NVIDIA GPU-based gaming laptops at all-time low prices.

That includes a version of the Razer Blade 15 laptop, with a 15.6-inch QHD display and a 240Hz refresh rate. Inside, there's a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's currently priced at $2,099.99 at Amazon, or $400 off its normal $2,499.99 price tag.

If you want a true desktop replacement as your gaming laptop, check out this MSI Stealth 17 Studio notebook. The 17.3-inch QHD display has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 13th gen Intel i9 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's discounted down to $2,399.99 at Amazon or $400 off its $2,799.99 MSRP.

Here's a look at some of the other NVIDIA GPU-based gaming laptops with big discounts for Cyber Monday at Amazon:

