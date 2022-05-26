Microsoft confirms Keystone, a dedicated streaming device for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on many platforms and devices, such as iOS, Android, Windows, Xbox, etc. For a few years now, rumors have claimed that Microsoft is working on a dedicated "stick" device to let users stream games from the cloud to any relatively modern TV. Last year, Microsoft announced the device officially, but it never materialized.

An Xbox Keystone concept inspired by Chromecast

As it turned out, Microsoft did not abandon Xbox Keystone. The company continues working on the idea of giving users a cheap device for streaming games from the cloud. In a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that Xbox Keystone is in the works with some changes that pivoted the project away from its current iteration.

Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console. As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.

Windows Central speculates that Keystone might come to stores with a stripped version of Windows or Xbox OS. Such an approach would let Microsoft bundle the device with its services, such as Movies & TV.

Microsoft recently revealed that more than 10 million gamers use Xbox Cloud Streaming to play console games on smartphones, tablets, computers, and consoles. Xbox Keystone can make the service even more accessible to the masses.

Unfortunately, we do not know when Microsoft plans to announce and ship Xbox Keystone. The statement from a Microsoft spokesperson confirms that the company has already spent several years designing Keystone, and it keeps experimenting with various interactions and feature sets. That means you probably should not expect Microsoft to announce it during the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event on June 12.