Some Xbox Insiders can now play more Xbox Cloud Gaming titles with mice and keyboards

A few weeks ago, Microsoft finally began testing support for playing games in the Xbox Cloud Gaming service with mice and keyboards, which was something that was promised some time ago. However, the number of games on the service that had that support was limited to just 14 games,

This week, Xbox Insiders on the Beta and Delta rings, along with members of the PC Gaming preview channel, can sign into Xbox Cloud Gaming to try out a new list of additional games that now support playing with mice and keyboards:

Cities: Skylines - Mayor’s Edition

Cities: Skylines - Remastered

House Flipper

Inkulinati (Game Preview)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Norco

Pikuniku

Quake

Quake 2

Slime Rancher 2

State of Decay 2

Terraria

The Sims 4

Valheim (Game Preview)

This new list brings the current total of Xbox Cloud Gaming titles with mice and keyboard support to 28.

At the moment this feature is available for playing games on the service with Microsoft's Edge and Google's Chrome web browser, along with the Xbox app for Windows PCs. There's still no word yet on when mice and keyboard support will be rolled out for all Xbox Cloud Gaming users or if it will expand to include access to Samsung smart TVs and monitors or other platforms where the service is available.

In addition to the mice and keyboard support for selected games, members of the Xbox Insider and PC Gaming preview programs can also try out new social features for Xbox Cloud Gaming via a new user interface. They include a way to view user profiles and achievements, along with the ability to send messages to others and to start game parties outside of playing the actual games. Again, there's no word yet on when these new social features will be rolled out to all Xbox Gaming users.