Microsoft deprecates three more Windows features

Microsoft has updated the official Windows 10 and 11 documentation, detailing three new deprecated services in its client operating system, one of which dates back to the MS-DOS era. The latest deprecated components include Computer Browser, Webclient Service, and Remote Mailslots (via @XenoPanther on X).

Computer Browser The Computer Browser driver and service are deprecated. The browser (browser protocol and service) is a dated and insecure device location protocol. This protocol, service, and driver were first disabled by default in Windows 10 with the removal of the SMB1 service. For more information on Computer Browser, see MS-BRWS Common Internet File System. Webclient (WebDAV) Service The Webclient (WebDAV) service is deprecated. The Webclient service isn't started by default in Windows. For more information on WebDAV, see WebDAV - Win32 apps. Remote Mailslots Remote Mailslots are deprecated. The Remote Mailslot protocol is a dated, simple, unreliable, insecure IPC method first introduced in MS DOS. This protocol was first disabled by default in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build . For more information on Remote Mailslots, see About Mailslots and [MS-MAIL]: Remote Mailslot Protocol.

For those unfamiliar, feature deprecation means Microsoft is no longer actively developing a specific part of the operating system. Therefore, customers should not expect new functionality or major changes. Still, those deprecated features and services may remain in Windows for some time before Microsoft removes them. For example, in September 2023, Microsoft deprecated WordPad, but the app is still available as a stock Windows application. Timeline for Microsoft Entra accounts and VBScript are also deprecated, effective October 2023.

The company has a dedicated document detailing removed Windows features no longer available in the latest Windows 10 and 11 updates. If you plan to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11 (many do after the Moment 4 update release), check out the official website detailing features you will lose after installing Windows 11.