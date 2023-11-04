Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled high-ends, Anno to try, and taxes to evade

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Epic Games Store's freebie counter went up by one earlier this week. The game you can grab right now is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.
The interestingly named title has you taking the oblivious and trouble-making Turnip Boy across his hometown while avoiding taxes, solving puzzles, harvesting crops, and battling massive beasts. The developer Snoozy Kazoo is currently developing a sequel where Turnip Boy robs a bank too.
The indie title is free to claim until November 9, Thursday, on the Epic Games Store. Coming next week as a freebie is a copy of Golden Light, a survival-horror prophunt entry.
Humble's latest bundle is focusing on highly-rated titles, with nine of them being collected into a single tier.
For paying at least $16, you receive Steam copies Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer.
This fresh bundle has almost three weeks left on its counter before Humble pulls it from the store.
Free Events
Three games enter the free events arena this weekend, and it's from three very different genres.
Up first is Anno 1800, Ubisoft's hugely well-received city building and management entry that has you leading your people into the Industrial Revolution is free to try until November 6. Next, the team-based action game where you fight other players and dinosaurs Exoprimal is also free-to-play during the weekend.
Lastly, Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is here for sim fans looking to try out a career of bus driving in modern cities while also doing the management duties.
Big Deals
With Halloween discounts behind us, Steam sales haven't recovered just yet, but we still have quite a few good deals hand-selected for you to peruse below. Before that though, for game subscription enjoyers, EA is currently running an offer for its EA Play service, making the first month $1. This is slated to expire on November 17.
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $35.99 on Steam
- Exoprimal – $32.99 on Fanatical
- DayZ – $26.99 on Steam
- Attack on Titans 2: Final Battle – $25.79 on Fanatical
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $25.17 on Gamebillet
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $23.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Midnight Suns – $23.99 on Steam
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection – $22.69 on Indiegala
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – $20.99 on Steam
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition – $16.99 on Steam
- Resident Evil Village – $15.99 on Steam
- Detroit: Become Human – $15.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $15.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $14.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – $14.99 on Steam
- Poly Bridge 3 – $14.99 on Steam
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – $14.99 on Steam
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI with Power Up Kit – $13.59 on Steam
- Kenshi – $13.49 on Steam
- Ranch Simulator - Build, Farm, Hunt – $12.49 on Steam
- BioShock: The Collection – $11.99 on Steam
- The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales – $11.99 on Steam
- Nioh: Complete Edition – $11.49 on Steam
- Tinykin – $11.24 on Steam
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $10.99 on Steam
- Operation: Tango – $9.99 on Steam
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – $9.89 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – $9.89 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $9.59 on Steam
- Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition – $8.99 on Steam
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – $8.99 on Fanatical
- Borderlands 3 – $8.99 on Steam
- Despot's Game: Dystopian Battle Simulator – $8.99 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Onimusha: Warlords – $7.99 on Steam
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $7.99 on Fanatical
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- SpiderHeck – $7.49 on Steam
- Pathologic 2 – $6.99 on Steam
- Trailmakers – $6.24 on Steam
- DEAD RISING – $5.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Hello Neighbor – $5.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.69 on Fanatical
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $5.39 on Fanatical
- Surgeon Simulator 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- The Procession to Calvary – $4.49 on Steam
- Cat Quest – $4.28 on Steam
- Graveyard Keeper – $3.99 on Steam
- Streets of Rogue – $3.99 on Steam
- Party Hard 2 – $3.99 on Steam
- SpeedRunners – $2.99 on Steam
- Kill It With Fire – $2.99 on Steam
- Clustertruck – $2.99 on Steam
- Four Last Things – $1.99 on Steam
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has a plethora of DRM-free games available at discounted rates this weekend too. The latest offers bring medieval fantasy hits, DnD-inspired titles, and more, here are some highlights:
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - $13.99 on GOG
- Hellish Quart - $13.59 on GOG
- Kenshi - $13.49 on GOG
- Last Call BBS - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- DUSK - $7.99 on GOG
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $5.99 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- Legend of Grimrock 2 - $5.99 on GOG
- Torchlight II - $4.99 on GOG
- Astrologaster - $4.99 on GOG
- A Short Hike - $4.79 on GOG
- Knights and Merchants - $4.19 on GOG
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled - $3.99 on GOG
- Ape Out - $3.74 on GOG
- Legend of Grimrock - $3.74 on GOG
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy - $3.44 on GOG
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic - $3.11 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Master of Magic Classic - $2.99 on GOG
- Rogue Legacy - $2.99 on GOG
- King's Bounty: The Legend - $1.39 on GOG
- Thief 3: Deadly Shadows - $0.98 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $0.97 on GOG
- Thief Gold - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment