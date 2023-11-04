Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled high-ends, Anno to try, and taxes to evade

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Epic Games Store's freebie counter went up by one earlier this week. The game you can grab right now is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

The interestingly named title has you taking the oblivious and trouble-making Turnip Boy across his hometown while avoiding taxes, solving puzzles, harvesting crops, and battling massive beasts. The developer Snoozy Kazoo is currently developing a sequel where Turnip Boy robs a bank too.

The indie title is free to claim until November 9, Thursday, on the Epic Games Store. Coming next week as a freebie is a copy of Golden Light, a survival-horror prophunt entry.

Humble's latest bundle is focusing on highly-rated titles, with nine of them being collected into a single tier.

For paying at least $16, you receive Steam copies Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer.

This fresh bundle has almost three weeks left on its counter before Humble pulls it from the store.

Free Events

Three games enter the free events arena this weekend, and it's from three very different genres.



Up first is Anno 1800, Ubisoft's hugely well-received city building and management entry that has you leading your people into the Industrial Revolution is free to try until November 6. Next, the team-based action game where you fight other players and dinosaurs Exoprimal is also free-to-play during the weekend.

Lastly, Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop is here for sim fans looking to try out a career of bus driving in modern cities while also doing the management duties.

Big Deals

With Halloween discounts behind us, Steam sales haven't recovered just yet, but we still have quite a few good deals hand-selected for you to peruse below. Before that though, for game subscription enjoyers, EA is currently running an offer for its EA Play service, making the first month $1. This is slated to expire on November 17.

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has a plethora of DRM-free games available at discounted rates this weekend too. The latest offers bring medieval fantasy hits, DnD-inspired titles, and more, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.