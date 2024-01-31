Microsoft has started rolling out its new OneDrive design for personal users

In October 2023, Microsoft announced a new version of its OneDrive cloud storage service for Microsoft 365 subscribers. Today, the company revealed a new user interface design for OneDrive for all personal users.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the new OneDrive design is made to make it faster to find the files you need to find. It says:

The improved visual design reduces clutter and distractions, allowing you to focus on what's important – your content. Spend less time finding files and more time doing what you need with the improved OneDrive. These changes are consistent throughout the app, providing a seamless and consistent experience.

One of the new features in this OneDrive design is the People view. Microsoft says:

We know there are lots of important people in your life - from friends and family to members of your community. When life gets busy with all the activities going on, from school to soccer practices, it can often be easier to remember who sent you a file instead of the file name. We’ve created a new People view to match how you see the world – based on the people you spend your time with.

The revamped UI also includes new filters that were made to quickly discover the files you need by their file format (Word, PDF, Excel, etc).

OneDrive now has a revamped "add new" button. In addition to being able to upload new files to your OneDrive account, the button can also let you create a new document like a Word file, an Excel spreadsheet and more without having to launch an outside app. You can also view all the commands you can access on a specific file or folder, like Delete, Move To, Download, and more, by clicking on its context menu.

Microsoft has just started rolling out the revamped OneDrive experience to users, and it says it should become generally available for all users sometime before the end of February.