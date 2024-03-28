Microsoft announces new OneDrive features for Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers

In January 2023, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic, a new $1.99 per month tier that offers benefits, such as ad-free Outlook and 100GB in OneDrive. Today, Microsoft is expanding the Basic plan with several security features that were previously available only to those subscribed to more expensive Microsoft 365 Personal and Family.

The new additions to the Microsoft 365 Basic plan include the following:

Ransomware detection and protection: OneDrive can monitor your storage for potential signs of ransomware, such as encryption, modification, and more. Once detected, OneDrive sends a notification with recovery instructions.

OneDrive can monitor your storage for potential signs of ransomware, such as encryption, modification, and more. Once detected, OneDrive sends a notification with recovery instructions. Expanded Personal Vault: Until today, you could store up to just three files in your Personal Vault, a special folder with additional two-factor authentication. With today's update, you can store any number of files in your Personal Vault.

Until today, you could store up to just three files in your Personal Vault, a special folder with additional two-factor authentication. With today's update, you can store any number of files in your Personal Vault. Password-protected and expiring links: Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can now protect shared files with passwords and set expiration dates for a safer and more controlled sharing experience.

Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers can now protect shared files with passwords and set expiration dates for a safer and more controlled sharing experience. Offline folders on mobile: OneDrive mobile apps now let you make folders and files inside them available for offline use. You can work with offline files, and once you are back online, OneDrive will sync all the changes.

The new security features are available today to all Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers. Arvind Mishra, a Principal Product Manager on OneDrive Consumer Growth, said the following about the update:

Whether you're safeguarding your family photos, managing your personal projects, or simply enjoying the ease of accessing your files anywhere, anytime, Microsoft 365 Basic is evolving with you, helping ensure that your digital life is secure, private, and seamlessly connected. We appreciate you, our Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers, and we are excited to continue making your experience better.

You can find more details about the new OneDrive security features for Microsoft 365 Basic subscribers in a post on the Tech Community forums.