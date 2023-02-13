Microsoft is sending invites for people to try the full version of the new Bing

Microsoft had one of its biggest announcements in years last week with the introduction of the new ChatGPT-like chatbot feature added in its Bing search engine. At the time, it said that over one million people had signed up to try the new full version of Bing just 48 hours after the reveal. Now it looks like the first invites to check out the search engine have been sent out.

Websites like PCWorld and Windows Central have reported that some of their readers have received their official invites from Microsoft to try out the new Bing, starting on Sunday night. It's unclear exactly how many invites were emailed out. Microsoft has said it plans to expand access to the full version of Bing to millions of people in the coming weeks.

Here are the contents of the email invite from Microsoft:

We're excited to give you access to an early preview of the new Bing - your AI-powered copilot for the web. As you start using the product, we would love your feedback to make the new Bing even better – please use the feedback buttons to help us learn. We don't have a mobile experience ready yet -- we are actively working on it and will have it ready soon. Until then, please continue to use the new Bing on desktop and download the Bing app from your favorite app store to ensure you are ready for the best experience when mobile is ready. Thanks - we appreciate you, The Bing team

While we have seen the new Bing being demoed on video, it may still take some time before it's ready for the general public. Some users have used prompt injection methods to reveal things like Bing's internal code name "Sydney", among other things. Google also revealed its own chatbot AI program, Bard. So far it's not been made available to the general public, but the company is encouraging all Google employees to try it out internally.