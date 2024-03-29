Microsoft will roll out new Windows 10 and 11 lock screen widgets to all users in April

Microsoft has been giving members of the Windows Insider Program a preview of a new lock screen experience. Today, the company confirmed that the new lock screen will become officially available in April for both Windows 11 23H2 users and Windows 10 version 22H2 users.

In a post on the Windows IT Pro blog, Microsoft says the rollout will officially begin with the regular April monthly security update, also known as "Patch Tuesday," to people who use either version of Windows. This will be a "phased rollout," so some people may not get this update immediately on Patch Tuesday, which this time happens on April 9.

The blog post states:

With this new experience, you can quickly and easily stay informed via dynamic cards on the lock screen. Initially, those with eligible devices will see current weather conditions and weather-related alerts. As the rollout progresses, there will be the option to see more dynamic updates related to finance, sports, traffic, and more.

Microsoft adds that if you only see the Weather card on the lock screen with the new detailed features, your Windows 10 or 11 PC is not yet eligible for the full experience, so you might have to wait until the full update rolls out. Microsoft also points out that some people in different regions of the world may see different cards on the lock screen.

If you still have a Windows 10 PC, the lock screen experience will show the cards at the bottom but aligned to the left side. Windows 11 users will see the cards at the bottom but they will be aligned with the center.

While this new feature will normally display information based on each user's location and language, Microsoft plans to update it in the future so people can customize the cards based on their own preferences.

If you want to get these new lock screens, the latest non-security updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10 both have them. We have guides on how to enable them on Windows 10 and Windows 11.