Microsoft issues KB5002500 OneNote 2016 fix to stop sync-related crashes

Microsoft has released a new patch for OneNote 2016 that fixes a crash related to syncing notebooks from newer versions of Microsoft OneNote. Microsoft has said that the update available in the Microsoft Download Center is for .msi-based versions of Office 2016, not the Click-to-Run editions like Microsoft Office 365 Home.

The KB5002500 update addresses an issue where OneNote 2016 was closing unexpectedly after trying to sync notebooks that have been shared from newer versions of OneNote. After applying this patch you’ll be able to sync the notebooks successfully again.

To get this update, just install any available Windows updates or if you can’t be bothered just wait for Windows to update your computer automatically and over time you will get the update. Alternatively, if you want to install this patch on an offline computer, you can download a 32-bit or 64-bit version of the update from the Microsoft Download Center.

If you’re not sure what version of OneNote you have installed, open it and select Account, if you don’t see it press File from the application’s menu and go to Account or Help from the list on the left. Under Product Information, you should see your Office product name and sometimes the version number, if you have OneNote 2016, go and check for the update.

Once you’ve installed it, Microsoft says you may need to restart your computer for the patch to be applied. If you run into any issues, you can always uninstall the patch by going to the Control Panel, searching for Installed Updates, then pressing View installed updates, and then uninstalling KB5002500. Hopefully, you don’t need to do this but you never know.

