AI-powered Microsoft Word add-on for lawyers raises $26 million in new funding

Robin AI, a company founded in 2019 by Richard Robinson, a lawyer at Clifford Chance, and James Clough, a machine learning research scientist at Imperial College, has raised $26 million in Series B funding led by Temasek, a Singaporean global investment company. Robin AI said that the funding will help it to maintain and capitalize on the strong momentum it’s seeing in this nascent market.

The company has developed a Microsoft Word add-on that uses generative AI to automate and speed up the process of drafting and negotiating contracts. It can also be used for pulling out key information from contract repositories using a search feature.

Robin AI was one of Anthropic’s Claude launch partners. It operates using a hybrid model that brings together the Claude LLM and proprietary contract data to process contracts. It’s also fine-tuned by Robin AI’s in-house team of legal professionals to ensure the information is correct.

Providing a comment with the news, CEO Richard Robinson said:

“We've seen incredible customer traction with what we believe is the smartest AI contract copilot on the market. But this is just the beginning. We are building the AI platform for the legal sector - a service that deeply understands every aspect of the legal function, from drafting contracts, researching case law to explaining legal concepts - our AI will help people tackle every legal task. This will help level the playing field between big and small law firms and help more people access legal services. This investment will help us to realize this vision.”

The Microsoft Word add-on has seen customers increase 4x over the last year and its revenues have increased by 5x. It also revealed that there was strong demand from the private equity sector which relies on speedy deal closures. Some companies that you’ve likely heard of that now use this add-on include Pepsico and PwC among others.

If you are interested in trying out the software, Robin AI says you can find it for free by heading to its website.