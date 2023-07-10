Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out the new OneNote Stream (on SharePoint) video support

Microsoft 365 Insiders have yet another new feature they can try out with the company's note-taking app OneNote. The company has announced that Insiders can try out native support to play Stream (on SharePoint) videos inside the OneNote Windows desktop app.

Microsoft's blog post states:

We have enhanced your video experience by enabling you to play Stream (on SharePoint) videos directly within OneNote. You no longer need to switch to another application. This seamless integration allows you to stay focused on your notes and maintain your productivity without any interruptions.

In case you are not familiar, here is what Stream (on SharePoint) is via Microsoft's support site:

Stream (on SharePoint) is an intelligent video experience that empowers you to record, upload, discover, share, and manage video just as you would any other file. Video is like any other document. It seamlessly integrates with apps across Microsoft 365, so you get the same experience no matter where you add or engage with video content.

There's no special setup needed to play Stream (on SharePoint) videos with OneNote. Just add the URL for the video into the OneNote app, and it will play inside the app automatically with this new update.

Be aware that, for now, this new feature is just for OneNote for the Windows desktop app. It is not currently available for any other OneNote app, including the video made for Windows 10.

Microsoft 365 Insiders running Version 2306 (Build 16701.10000) or later can check out this new video feature for OneNote on Windows. There's no word yet on when it will reach general availability.

Insiders can test out some other recent OneNote features. They include new ways to organize notes made during online meetings, and also a new gesture that allows users to scratch out notes in order to erase them.