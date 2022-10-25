Microsoft kicks off public preview of UUP on premises for faster Windows updates

Back in 2016, Microsoft announced the Unified Update Platform (UUP) in a bid to make Windows updates more seamless across devices. It claimed that UUP will reduce the amount of time that it takes to check for updates by lowering the amount of data sent to client devices, as well as reducing processing time. In other words, more processing is being done by the service, rather than on the device itself.

UUP has matured quite a bit since its initial release, and Microsoft is now ready to kick off a public preview of UUP on premises.

The public preview of UUP on premises follows a private preview for enrolled commercial customers in Q3 2022. It basically acts as the connective tissue between Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and Microsoft Configuration Manager to ensure a quick and seamless update process.

UUP adds many capabilities to the Windows update process including upgrades through one reboot, the ability to install optional features and language packs, and simplified content management through servicing methodologies.

The announcement for this public preview of UUP on premises comes at a key time since the platform is expected to go live early next year. Following this general availability, all updates to Windows will be delivered through UUP.

Commercial customers who are already using the Software Updates model will get UUP updates automatically, but are recommended to remove feature update steps. Meanwhile, customers still on the Task Sequence model using OS media to perform feature updates are requested to consider migrating to the Software Updates model in anticipation of UUP's arrival. Although organizations will still be able to use Task Sequence if they want, they should integrate it with the Software Updates model. This public preview is the perfect time to plan for test this migration.