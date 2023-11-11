Get this 256GB Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi tablet for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you are a fan of the Apple hardware and software ecosystem, you likely have both an iPhone and an iPad. Sometimes you may be at home and want to watch some video or content. You may think the iPhone's display is too small but using the iPad is too bulky. That's where the Apple iPad Mini comes in.

Right now you can get the 6th generation (2021) Apple iPad Mini with Wi-Fi 6 hardware and 256GB of storage for a record-low price at Amazon. It is currently listed as $529.99, which is a big $120 off its normal $649.99 MSRP.

The iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with an anti-reflective coating so you can video videos, pictures, and other content clearly. Inside it has Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which has six cores for its CPU, five graphics cores, and its 16-core Neural Engine.

The tablet also has 12MP cameras on both the front and the back so you can take pictures with it and also use it to take video calls. The tablet is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil (sort separately) so you can use it to take handwritten notes, doodle, and more. The battery life with this iOS tablet should last up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi when web browsing or streaming videos.

Finally, the $529.99 price for this iPad Mini works with three of its color choices: Starlight, Purple, and Space Gray.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.