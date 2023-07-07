Microsoft launches Threads accounts, including ones for Xbox, Microsoft 365 and more

Threads, the newly launched social media network from Facebook and Instagram owners Meta, currently has over 70 million signups less than two days since it officially launched on Wednesday. As it turns out, a few of them are official Threads pages for Microsoft and a number of the company's divisions.

The official Microsoft Threads page doesn't have much content yet, but it has posted a few messages. That includes a conversation with its Bing Chat chatbot about what its first Threads message should be like.

The company has also added a Threads page for Microsoft 365, which has a few posts, but nothing much other than a simple, "Hello, fellow social media managers and people who use our products" greeting.

The official Xbox Threads page is up as well, although there's just one post right now, and that's just a quick video clip of someone pushing the Xbox Series X power button

It looks like Microsoft has also established official Threads pages for Bing and Windows, but there are currently no posts for either of those accounts.

It would appear that Microsoft wants to join in the current Threads trend, but it also is treading cautiously as well with a few funny test posts. By contrast, Microsoft has used its various Twitter and Facebook pages to announce new products and offer technical support for users for a long time.

Will Threads also be a new way to help customers and be a new marketing and promotion tool for Microsoft to use? Right now, it's way too early to tell if that will happen.

Other social networks, and in particular Google+, have flamed out soon after their introduction. It remains to be seen if Threads will join that trend, or if it will be a new source for social media content like TikTok has become.