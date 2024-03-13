Meta launches a new Threads app for Windows 10/11

Mark Zuckerberg announced that a new Threads app for Windows is now available. The Meta CEO posted an edited old photograph of him using the Threads app on an old PC running Windows XP. "Really enjoying the new Threads desktop app for Windows. Excited to hear what you all think," he said in a post while announcing the app.

The Threads app is now available to download on the Microsoft Store and requires a device running Windows 10 version 19041.0 or later with at least 2GB RAM. The social media app currently supports the English language only and is about 0.7MB in size, according to its Microsoft Store listing.

Just like Android and iPhone, you can log in to the Threads Windows app using your Instagram account. However, you can browse the platform without a Threads profile as well, similar to the experience on a web browser.

Threads was introduced in July last year as a text-based spinoff of Instagram to rival X (formerly Twitter). The social media platform already has apps for Android and iOS, and it's accessible on computers via a web version.

The launch was big enough for Meta that it prompted Zuckerberg to tweet after 11 years. The social media platform attracted millions of users soon after the launch and became the fastest app to reach 150 million downloads, according to the numbers from data.ai. Threads lets you pre-follow your Instagram connections so they can already have you in their Threads followers list when they join the platform.

The platform lacked some essential features at the time of launch, however, Instagram head Adam Mosseri assured that several new features are on the way. Since then, Threads has added several features, including bookmarks, reverse chronological search results, hashtags, custom alt text, Following tab, Translations, and the ability to delete your Threads profile.