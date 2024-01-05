Microsoft partners with Incase to bring back its recently discontinued keyboards and mice

In 2023, Microsoft decided to discontinue its Microsoft-branded keyboards and mice to shift its main focus to Surface-branded accessories. Just a few months later, those keyboards and mice are making a sudden comeback, this time under a new brand thanks to a partnership with Incase.

Onward Brands (the parent company for Incipio, Incase, Griffin, and Survivor) will carry the torch of manufacturing what used to be Microsoft keyboards, mice, webcams, headsets, and speakers. Incase will use the same components, manufacturing, and supply chains, which means you can expect the same accessories with the same performance, materials, and looks, only with a new logo.

You can check out the complete list of 23 accessories with a new leaf-looking logo on the official Incase website. You will find there a lot of familiar devices, such as the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, Designer Compact Keyboard, Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse, Audio Dock, Modern Webcam, and even the small Bluetooth Number Pad.

Besides slapping a new logo onto existing peripherals, Incase will continue developing devices conceived but not finished in Microsoft labs. Onward Brands' CEO, Charlie Tebele, told The Verge that the company is working with Microsoft on a new ergonomic keyboard and more. There are no specific details about the partnership terms, but Microsoft will retain design ownership.

Incase is busy preparing its not-so-new accessories for the launch, especially in light of the dwindling stock of Microsoft-branded PC accessories. You can expect to see Microsoft-designed Incase-branded peripherals somewhere in the second quarter of 2024.

The new lineup of keyboards, mice, speakers, webcams, and other accessories will make a lot of PC users happy, especially considering the fact that Incase is not changing existing products. People love Microsoft-made computer accessories, and it is great to see the company willing to keep them alive while focusing its own efforts on Surface-branded devices.