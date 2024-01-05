Samsung teams up with Tesla to offer smart home integration

Samsung has partnered with EV-maker Tesla to offer cross-platform integration and energy management through the SmartThings platform. In other words, you'll be able to connect Tesla products such as Powerwall, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector, etc., to SmartThings and keep an eye on the power status of your home.

SmartThings Energy will be able to display data related to energy production, storage, and usage. It will sync with Tesla's "Storm Watch" feature, so you can better prepare for power disruptions and outages in the case of extreme weather events such as typhoons or heavy snowfall.

In addition to the Tesla app, SmartThings will be able to display alerts on your phone and Samsung TVs during extreme weather events. Samsung said in a blog post that the integration is being made possible using Tesla's open APIs, adding that "Samsung’s utilization of the Tesla API is part of its continual drive toward making substantial progress on the Net Zero Home project and enhancing the multi-device experience of SmartThings users."

Tesla's Drew Baglino, SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering, said:

We recently published FleetAPI, allowing developers to interact with Powerwall, Solar and Wall Connector in addition to our vehicles. We are pleased that Samsung has chosen to be an early developer, given its leading position in consumer smart home technology. Customers will be able to view the status of their grid connectivity across multiple devices and intelligently control home loads to extend their Powerwall energy when off grid.

The SmartThings integration is currently in development and due for a release in the second quarter of 2024. It will be showcased at the Samsung booth later this month during the CES 2024.

Samsung has also partnered with Hyundai to offer SmartThings integration for the automaker's connected cars, including electric vehicles. The duo is working on "Home-to-Car" and "Car-To-Home" services that let you control home appliances from your car and vice-versa.

This adds to Samsung's wider efforts to make SmartThings a one-stop-shop for smart home integration. It previously partnered with LG and Vestel to let users control various smart home appliances from a single app of their choice.