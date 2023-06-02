Save 43% on Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard

Microsoft has a vast lineup of various PC accessories, such as keyboards, mice, docks, headsets, and more. Although some of those accessories are going away (Microsoft recently announced it would no longer make Microsoft-branded keyboards and mice), the company will continue making and selling peripheral devices for Windows devices. If you want a high-quality compact wireless keyboard, check out the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard, now available with a 43% discount.

The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard, as the name implies, is a "75%" compact and minimal keyboard available in two colors: white (Glacier) and black (Matte Black). Microsoft says it optimized the accessory for modern productivity by adding a few neat touches, such as dedicated keys for emoji and screen snipping.

Another noteworthy feature is multi-device support. The keyboard can work with three devices and switch between them with a single key. You can connect it to Windows 10 and 11 PCs using the SwiftPair feature or pair it with other devices running Android, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Note that the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is Bluetooth-only and will not work with your PC if it does not support Bluetooth.

Here are the features Microsoft highlights:

Compact design saves desktop space and allows for close, comfortable mouse position.

Optimized key spacing and key travel for fast, fluid typing.

Sleek, low-profile design complements any workspace.

Expressive input key[2] for quick access to emojis, symbols, and more.

Connect up to 3 devices and switch seamlessly between them.

Finally, the keyboard is powered by four pre-installed CR2032 coin-sized batteries (user-removable, non-rechargeable).

