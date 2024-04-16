Microsoft Photos adds support for editing in Designer for some Windows Insider members

Microsoft has just released another new surprise for some members of the Windows Insider Program. It's a new version of the Microsoft Photos app that included integration with the company's more recent AI-based image maker Designer.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the new Photos version is available for members of the Canary and Dev channels in the Windows Insider Program. It's also only available for Windows 11 users in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland, India, and New Zealand.

Here is the post:

Photos app integration with Designer We’re adding a new way to unlock the creative potential of your images through Designer. Simply click the Designer button in the title bar when viewing a single image in the Photos app, and your image will open Designer in the default web browser. Send an image from Photos to Designer. Once in Designer, you can apply templates, add visuals, and use AI tools to help you personalize your photo further. For example, try using AI to generate a new custom background for your photo using these simple steps: With your photo selected, click on “Remove background” in the toolbar.

Click Visuals in the left pane and select Generate to create a custom image background from a prompt.

Click on the desired generated image to insert it on the canvas.

From the toolbar, select Set as background to place the generated image behind your photo. Designer editing experience showing swapping the background.

If you are a member of the Canary or Dev channels in the Windows Insider Program in the countries where this new version of the app is being rolled out, you will need to update Photos so that it is running on version 2024.11040.16001.0 or higher.

You will also need a free Microsoft account to access Designer. Those users can send their feedback about this new Photos feature in the Feedback Hub under Apps > Photos.