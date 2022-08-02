Microsoft PowerToys 0.61.1 includes fix for missing Start menu entry and more

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.61, which was only released yesterday, a patch was deemed important enough due to the fact that all those that upgraded to 0.61.0 lost all trace of PowerToys in the Start menu. This update contains all of the features present in the previous release as well as a couple of bug fixes listed below.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.61.0 to fix a few bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.61.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#19708 - Fixed an issue causing the PowerToys start menu shortcut to not be installed when updating PowerToys. This only happens on upgrade path.

#19722 - Fixed an issue which created a crash report in the Event Viewer when trying to show PowerRename's Windows 11 context menu entry.

You can download PowerToys 0.61.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.61 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.