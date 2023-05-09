Windows 11 May Patch Tuesday update KB5026372 arrives

Microsoft has released the May Patch Tuesday update KB5026372 for Windows 11 users. It comes with several highlights and improvements and brings all the updates made available in the KB5025305 released towards the end of April. The release notes below will pull in all the changes from both of these updates.
Highlights
- New! This update adds a new toggle control on the Settings > Windows Update page. When you turn it on, we will prioritize your device to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available for your device. For managed devices, the toggle is disabled by default. For more information, see Get Windows updates as soon as they're available for your device.
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
- This update affects the Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection security feature. The update adds more drivers to the database of drivers that are not compatible with it. A device uses this database when you enable this security feature in the Windows Security UI and it loads the drivers.
- This update addresses a race condition in Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS). The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) might stop responding. This occurs when the system processes multiple local account operations at the same time. The access violation error code is 0xc0000005.
- New! This update changes firewall settings. You can now configure application group rules.
- This update affects the Islamic Republic of Iran. The update supports the government’s daylight saving time change order from 2022.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process. It might stop responding. Because of this, the machine restarts. The error is 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION).
- This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. The Tab Window Manager stops responding.
- This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. When you minimize a window that has protected content, the content displays when it should not. This occurs when you are using Taskbar Thumbnail Live Preview.
- This update addresses an issue that affects mobile device management (MDM) customers. The issue stops you from printing. This occurs because of an exception.
- This update changes the app icons for certain mobile providers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects signed Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policies. They are not applied to the Secure Kernel. This occurs when you enable Secure Boot.
- This update addresses an issue that displays Task View in the wrong area. This occurs when you close a full screen game by pressing Win+Tab.
- This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use a PIN to sign in to Windows Hello for Business. Signing in to Remote Desktop Services might fail. The error message is, "The request is not supported".
- This update addresses an issue that affects Administrator Account Lockout policies. GPResult and Resultant Set of Policy did not report them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Unified Write Filter (UWF). When you turn it off by using a call to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI), your device might stop responding.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Resilient File System (ReFS). A stop error occurs that stops the OS from starting up correctly.
- This update addresses an issue that affects MySQL commands. The commands fail on Windows Xenon containers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects SMB Direct. Endpoints might not be available on systems that use multi-byte character sets.
- This update addresses an issue that affects apps that use DirectX on older Intel graphics drivers. You might receive an error from apphelp.dll.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the legacy Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) and the new Windows LAPS feature. They fail to manage the configured local account password. This occurs when you install the legacy LAPS .msi file after you have installed the April 11, 2023, Windows update on machines that have a legacy LAPS policy.
Known issues
|Applies to
|Symptom
|Workaround
|IT Admins
|
Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected. Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files which are used to help configure new devices for use on business or school networks. Provisioning packages which are applied during initial setup are most likely to be impacted by this issue. For more information on provisioning packages, please see Provisioning packages for Windows.
Note Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is not affected by this issue.
Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue.
|
If you can provision the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2, this will prevent the issue.
We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
|All users
|
After installing this update, some apps might have intermittent issues with speech recognition, expressive input, and handwriting when using Chinese or Japanese languages. Affected apps might sometimes fail to recognize certain words or might be unable to receive any input from speech recognition or affected input types. This issue is more likely to occur when apps are using offline speech recognition.
Note for app developers This issue only affects speech recognition using Speech Recognition Grammar Specification (SRGS) in Windows.Media.SpeechRecognition. Other implementations of speech recognition are not affected.
|
To mitigate this issue, you will need to do the following once every time you restart your device:
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
To get this update, just run Windows Update and apply the latest updates. If you want to install this on an offline machine then you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
3 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement