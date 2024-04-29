The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is currently discounted by 44 percent

Amazon remains the leader when it comes to smart speakers. Right now you can get the current 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker for a pretty big discount.

For a limited time, the 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is priced at $27.99. That's a big 44 percent discount, or $22 off, its $49.99 MSRP.

This is the latest version of the Echo Dot (it was launched in the fall of 2022) and it has a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker inside. The speaker may be small in size but Amazon says it has "clearer vocals and deeper bass for rich vibrant sound" compared to previous versions of the speaker.

Of course, this speaker supports Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. You can use voice command so it can stream music from services like Spotify, Apple Music and of course Amazon's own Music Unlimited service. You can also connect the speaker to other smart home devices like lights, thermostats, locks and more. You can then use voice commands to control those connected smart home devices.

Touching the Echo Dot while playing music can pause the audio and you can also put the speaker in snooze mode after it wakes you up with its alarm. You can also pair it with an Amazon Fire TV smart television for enhanced sound, or even with another Echo Dot.

5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $27.99 ($22 off MSRP, 44 percent discount

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

