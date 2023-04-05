Microsoft returns the Quick Access Toolbar default for Office apps by popular demand

Microsoft is bringing back a small but important feature for users of its Office desktop apps. In a new post on the official Microsoft 365 blog, it stated that it will make the Quick Access Toolbar visible by default across Office apps.

The QAT was previously hidden by default when Microsoft announced a visual refresh of its Office desktop apps in 2021. However, that move was apparently not liked by many Office users. Microsoft stated:

Through surveys and in-app feedback, you let us know that this change was disruptive and slowed your workflow. Specifically, you mentioned that the placement of the Undo and Redo commands on the Home tab required extra clicks and tab navigation. Additionally, some of you also missed being able to hide the AutoSave command from the title bar.

So Microsoft has now brought the QAT back by default. People who had QAT hidden will now see the AutoSave, Save, Undo, and Redo commands above the ribbon. People who previously had the QAT visible by default should now see the AutoSave, Save, Undo, and Redo commands on the left side of the app. It's available for Office Insiders who have Version 2305 (Build 16403.20000) or later installed.