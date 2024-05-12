Microsoft plans to add an AI theme generator for the Edge web browser in June

While Microsoft's Edge browser has added support for using Copilot in the sidebar for some time, the browser itself will soon get an AI-based feature. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap site added a new listing this week that shows Edge will get an AI-based theme generator in the near future.

The listing itself says:

Microsoft Edge will include an AI theme generator, that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page, and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame.

The post added that admins who run the use of Edge for companies and organizations will be able to limit the use of the AI theme generation by using the "AIGenThemesEnabled" policy. At the moment, this new feature is scheduled to roll out to Edge sometime in June.

Microsoft added a similar feature to its Teams online meeting tools in January. Microsoft Teams Premium users can now generate AI-created backgrounds for when they have to attend a video meeting.

Edge has supported adding themes to the browser for a few years now, but the ability to create themes with just a few lines of text could result in some interesting creations.

The most recent version of Edge that Microsoft released in the Stable channel is version 124. It got an update just a few days ago that included a new internet speed test in its sidebar. Edge 125 is currently in beta testing with a new way to let users control how much RAM the browser can access.