Microsoft shares workaround for Teams Meeting option missing in Outlook

Logos of Outlook Office and Teams on colorful backgrounds

Microsoft has issued a workaround for the Teams meeting option missing on Outlook desktop. The bug seems to be a fairly common one as it easily comes up in Google search suggestions. In a support document, the Redmond company has described the problem:

When you attempt to create a Teams meeting in Outlook Desktop you find that the option is missing on the ribbon.

This issue can occur if the Teams Meeting add-in becomes disabled.

Here is how the workaround works which shows you how to enable the Teams Meeting add-in in case it has become disabled:

To work around the issue, you can turn on the Teams Meeting add-in from Outlook.

To turn on the Teams Meeting add-in:

  1. In Outlook select File > Options > Add-ins > Manage, select “Disabled items”, and then Go.
  2. If you see Teams listed under Disabled Items select it, and then select Enable.
  3. Restart Outlook and confirm if the add-in is working.

Microsoft Outlook add-in items

Microsoft has also shared a registry tweak to prevent the add-in from getting disabled by Outlook again:

If you want to prevent the Teams Meeting add-in from being disabled by Outlook, add this registry key:

  1. Open Registry editor
  2. Go to Registry Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\Outlook\Resiliency\DoNotDisableAddinList
  3. Create a new DWORD (32-bit) value
  • Name: TeamsAddin.FastConnect
  • Value: 1

Registry edit workaround for Teams Meeting disabled in Outlook

You may find more information on the support document on Microsoft's website here.

