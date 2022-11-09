Valve releases new APU drivers for Windows on Steam Deck

Valve has released a new driver for those who want to swap SteamOS for Windows 10 or 11 on the Steam Deck. According to the company, the latest release includes various compatibility, security, stability, and performance improvements for Windows on Valve's handheld console.

Those planning to install Windows 10 or 11 on the Steam Deck can head to the official support page, where Valve provides all the necessary drivers. Getting the Steam Deck to run Microsoft's operating system requires downloading an APU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SD card reader, and audio driver, just like on your regular PC. Valve itself says that "Steam Deck is a PC, and other applications and OSes can be installed."

It is worth noting that the Steam Deck does not support dual-boot (yet), which means jumping from SteamOS to Windows requires an entire drive wipe. According to developers, the Steam Deck "is fully capable of dual-boot," but the utilities to make the device run SteamOS and Windows side-by-side are not available yet.

You can find more information about installing Windows on the Steam Deck in the official documentation available on the Steam website.