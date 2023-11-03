Microsoft has extended firmware updates for recent Surface devices to six years

If you have purchased a Surface PC or tablet that was first launched after January 1, 2021, you will be getting some extra driver and firmware support for those devices. As spotted by Windows Central, the company recently, and quietly, extended the time period for new drivers and firmware for its most recent Surface devices from four years to six years.
The changes were made on October 3, 2023, according to this Microsoft support page. It states:
For devices released before January 1, 2021: Surface devices will receive driver and firmware updates for at least four years from when the device was first released. In cases where the support duration is longer than four years, an updated end-of-servicing date will be published before the date of the last servicing.
For devices released on and after January 1, 2021: Surface devices will receive driver and firmware updates for at least six years from when the device was first released. In cases where the support duration is longer than six years, an updated end-of-servicing date will be published before the date of the last servicing.
To make it a bit easier, Microsoft has published a list of all the currently supported Surface devices with their current firmware support end date:
- Surface Pro (5th gen) - January 15, 2024
- Surface Pro LTE (5th gen) (Model 1807) - January 15, 2024
- Surface Studio 2 - October 2, 2024
- Surface Laptop 3 - July 30, 2024
- Surface Pro 7 - February 28, 2024
- Surface Pro X SQ1 - August 10, 2025
- Surface Go 2 - December 30, 2024
- Surface Book 3 - April 1, 2025
- Surface Pro X SQ2- August 10, 2025
- Surface Laptop Go - October 13, 2024
- Surface Pro 7+ - January 15, 2027
- Surface Laptop 4 - April 15, 2027
- Surface Pro 8 - October 5, 2027
- Surface Laptop Studio - October 5, 2027
- Surface Go 3 - October 5, 2027
- Surface Pro X Wi-Fi - October 5, 2027
- Surface Laptop SE - January 11, 2028
- Surface Laptop Go 2 - June 7, 2028
- Windows Dev Kit 2023 - October 24, 2028
- Surface Laptop 5 - October 25, 2028
- Surface Pro 9 - October 25, 2028
- Surface Studio 2+ - October 2, 2028
- Surface Go 4 - September 21, 2029
- Surface Laptop Go 3 - October 3, 2029
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 - October 3, 2029
Microsoft has a separate support page for the firmware end dates of its Surface Hub devices, along with its accessories
- Surface Hub 2S - January 11, 2027
- Surface Hub 3 - December 5, 2029
- Surface Hub Camera - January 11, 2027
- Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera - March 15, 2028
- Surface Hub 2 Pen - January 11, 2027
- Surface Hub 2 Fingerprint Reader - January 11, 2027
These end dates do not indicate when the operating systems of these devices will reach their end of support. Also, the two Surface Duo Android smartphones are not listed on these support pages.
