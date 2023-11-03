Microsoft has extended firmware updates for recent Surface devices to six years

If you have purchased a Surface PC or tablet that was first launched after January 1, 2021, you will be getting some extra driver and firmware support for those devices. As spotted by Windows Central, the company recently, and quietly, extended the time period for new drivers and firmware for its most recent Surface devices from four years to six years.

The changes were made on October 3, 2023, according to this Microsoft support page. It states:

For devices released before January 1, 2021: Surface devices will receive driver and firmware updates for at least four years from when the device was first released. In cases where the support duration is longer than four years, an updated end-of-servicing date will be published before the date of the last servicing. For devices released on and after January 1, 2021: Surface devices will receive driver and firmware updates for at least six years from when the device was first released. In cases where the support duration is longer than six years, an updated end-of-servicing date will be published before the date of the last servicing.

To make it a bit easier, Microsoft has published a list of all the currently supported Surface devices with their current firmware support end date:

Surface Pro (5th gen) - January 15, 2024

Surface Pro LTE (5th gen) (Model 1807) - January 15, 2024

Surface Studio 2 - October 2, 2024

Surface Laptop 3 - July 30, 2024

Surface Pro 7 - February 28, 2024

Surface Pro X SQ1 - August 10, 2025

Surface Go 2 - December 30, 2024

Surface Book 3 - April 1, 2025

Surface Pro X SQ2- August 10, 2025

Surface Laptop Go - October 13, 2024

Surface Pro 7+ - January 15, 2027

Surface Laptop 4 - April 15, 2027

Surface Pro 8 - October 5, 2027

Surface Laptop Studio - October 5, 2027

Surface Go 3 - October 5, 2027

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi - October 5, 2027

Surface Laptop SE - January 11, 2028

Surface Laptop Go 2 - June 7, 2028

Windows Dev Kit 2023 - October 24, 2028

Surface Laptop 5 - October 25, 2028

Surface Pro 9 - October 25, 2028

Surface Studio 2+ - October 2, 2028

Surface Go 4 - September 21, 2029

Surface Laptop Go 3 - October 3, 2029

Surface Laptop Studio 2 - October 3, 2029

Microsoft has a separate support page for the firmware end dates of its Surface Hub devices, along with its accessories

Surface Hub 2S - January 11, 2027

Surface Hub 3 - December 5, 2029

Surface Hub Camera - January 11, 2027

Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera - March 15, 2028

Surface Hub 2 Pen - January 11, 2027

Surface Hub 2 Fingerprint Reader - January 11, 2027

These end dates do not indicate when the operating systems of these devices will reach their end of support. Also, the two Surface Duo Android smartphones are not listed on these support pages.