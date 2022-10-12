Specs Appeal: Here is how Surface Laptop 5 compares to Laptop 4 and Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft's latest and greatest laptop in the traditional form factor, features fewer changes compared to its predecessors than the Surface Pro 9. This Specs Appeal article will help owners of the previous-gen Surface Laptops decide whether the new Surface Laptop 5 is worth upgrading, and those planning to buy a Surface Laptop can determine if they should opt for the older models to save some money.

"A slightly better device" is how you can describe the Surface Laptop 5. The computer has newer processors, better memory, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, and a new color variant. Unlike the preceding generations, the Surface Laptop 5 no longer offers AMD processors. If you want a modern Windows 11 laptop with fresh AMD silicon, you better watch elsewhere or consider grabbing the Surface Laptop 4 with a discount.

Surface Laptop 4 (and the Surface Laptop 3)

Here are key changes summed up in a list:

New color variant: green (Sage)

Dolby Vision IQ support

12th Gen Intel processors with the new architecture consisting of efficiency and performance cores

Newer LPDDR5X memory

Improved security with Windows 11 Secure-core PC standard

Bluetooth 5.1

Improved battery life

Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 support

Surface Laptop 5 Surface Laptop 4 Surface Laptop 3 Chassis 13.5-inch: 12.1" x 8.8" x 0.57", 2.86 lbs

308 x 223 x 14.5 mm, 1.27 kg 15-inch: 13.4" x 9.6" x 0.58", 3.44 lbs

340 x 244 x 14.7 mm, 1.56 kg Colors Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone Platinum, Ice Blue, Matte Black, Sandstone Platinum, Cobalt Blue, Matte Black, Sandstone Display 13.5-inch: 2256 x 1504 (201 ppi)

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multi-touch 15-inch: 2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multi-touch 13.5-inch: 2256 x 1504 (201 ppi)

10-point multi-touch 15-inch: 2496 x 1664 (201 ppi)

10-point multi-touch Processor Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Intel Core i5-1035G7

Intel Core i7-1065G7 AMD Ryzen 5 3580U

AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR4x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB DDR4 Storage User-replaceable SSD

256GB, 512GB, 1 TB Non-user-replaceable SSD

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Security TPM 2.0 Chip

Windows Hello face sign-in

Windows 11 Secured-core PC TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face sign-in Firmware TPM

Windows Hello face sign-in Network Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 13.5-inch: Up to 18 hours of typical use 15-inch: Up to 17 hours of typical use 47.4 Wh nominal capacity Up to 11.5 hours of typical use Camera 720p HD front-facing camera with Windows Hello face sign-in Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0

1x USB-A 3.1

3.5 mm headphone jack

1x Surface Connect 1x USB-C

1x USB-A

3.5 mm headphone jack

1x Surface Connect Price TBA

TBA $1,000

$1,300 $1,000

$1,200

It appears that the only reason to pick the Surface Laptop 5 over its predecessors is better battery life (which is still something reviews have to prove) and newer processors. But it is hard to tell if those upgrades justify the price difference. You can buy the Surface Laptop 4 with significant discounts, and renewed Surface Laptop 3 configurations are available for as little as $500. It is probably safe to say that if your Surface Laptop provides sufficient battery life and enough horsepower, skip the Surface Laptop 5 and wait for more meaningful upgrades next year.