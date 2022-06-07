Microsoft Teams background noise suppression now works on Mac and iOS

Microsoft introduced real-time background noise suppression to Teams way back when the pandemic started. According to Microsoft, its machine-learning-based AI background noise suppression is so useful that 91 million people use it every month during calls and meetings. And today, Microsoft has announced that it’s expanding its advanced noise suppression tool to Teams Mac and iOS clients.

The machine-learning-based noise suppression is enabled by default for Teams Mac and iOS clients, and as a result, Microsoft believes that users on macOS and iOS will now be able to take Teams calls and meetings from anywhere.

In a blog post, Microsoft has also announced that the automatic music detection capability will go live for Teams education users on Mac and iOS as well as across all Teams Android and web clients sometime in the future. However, the blog post hasn’t mentioned the timeline for when it will be available.

Microsoft announced the automatic music detection earlier this year to alert the users when AI identifies music for them to choose to disable noise suppression and enable transmitting music. Currently, Microsoft Teams desktop Windows client benefits from automatic music detection, but it won’t be exclusive to Windows users forever as the company has promised to expand the feature to Teams iOS, Mac, Android, and web clients.

Moreover, apart from the extended platform coverage, Microsoft seems to be looking forward to making its advanced machine-learning-based background suppression available for ARM-based devices and Microsoft Teams Rooms. Unfortunately, Microsoft shared nothing on the timeline of its general availability for ARM-based devices.

Source: Microsoft