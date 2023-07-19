Microsoft Teams video call users can now access virtual makeup looks from Maybelline

More and more companies are using virtual meeting services like Microsoft Teams, especially since remote workers have not gone away after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some people who attend video calls in Teams might look at themselves in the camera and wish they had taken some time to look a bit better.

Today, the famed cosmetics company Maybelline New York has announced a new feature, the Maybelline Beauty App, that's available in Microsoft Teams video calls. The app will allow users to get a virtual makeover, with a number of different options.

Maybelline's press release stated:

Powered by Modiface AI and developed in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute to ensure representation of a broad and diverse population, Maybelline aims to provide users with a range of looks to best suit their meetings, while allowing them to explore different makeup looks, they might not have otherwise tried out.

For the launch of this new feature, Maybelline New York has included 12 different makeup looks that a person can choose from. In addition, if the person who uses one or more of these virtual makeup looks wants to recreate it in the real world, the Maybelline Beauty App will offer some product breakdowns so they can access those items outside of the Teams app.

Nicole Herskowitz, the Vice President of Microsoft Teams, is quoted as saying:

At Microsoft, empowering people through technology is at the core of what we do. The new Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams is a great example of how, together with our partners, we are giving people more ways to express themselves in hybrid work environments using the power of AI.

The new app is now available for video calls to Microsoft Teams Enterprise subscribers. There's no word on if this will be made available to regular consumers.