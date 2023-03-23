Microsoft updates Snipping Tool for insiders to fix screenshot-recovery vulnerability

Microsoft is now rolling out an updated version of the Snipping Tool app for Windows insiders in the Canary Channel. Instead of bringing new features, it fixes the recently discovered security flaw that allows recovering cropped screenshots.

The fix is available in version 11.2302.20.0 (the current stable version is 11.2302.4.0), and you can download it from the Microsoft Store. Those not participating in the Windows Insider program can get the update by sideloading the application. Download version 11.2302.20.0 from Google Drive at your own risk (credits for getting the msixbundle file go to @XenoPanther on Twitter) and launch the file to update Snipping Tool to the latest release. It should work on stable Windows 11 versions, not only preview builds.

Here is how you can test if the vulnerability is fixed after installing the latest Snipping Tool version (by @wdormann on Twitter, via Deskmodder):

Make a screenshot using Snipping Tool and save the image. Create a copy of the image and open it in Snipping Tool. Crop the image and save it. Compare file sizes. Unpatched Snipping Tool will keep file sizes unchanged.

There is no information on when Microsoft plans to roll out the patched Snipping Tool to all users. Hopefully, the company will not take too long to deploy the fix.