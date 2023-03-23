WhatsApp for Windows is now faster with improved calling capabilities

Over a day ago, WhatsApp announced new features for its app in the form of improvements to groups. Group admins have more control over who can enter their groups while regular members can check which groups they have in common with other people. These capabilities are still rolling out and may not be available to everyone just yet. While customers await these features, the company has now announced updates for its Windows desktop app.

Meta has noted that the new app has aesthetics that will be familiar to both WhatsApp and Windows users. This revamp also brings better performance in order to ensure a smooth experience while navigating the app. You'll also notice improvements to device linking and syncing across different platforms and hardware.

Additionally, the WhatsApp for Windows client can now host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. Meta says that it will continue working to increase these limits to facilitate connectivity between larger social groups.

Support for bigger displays seems to be a focus area for the company recently. It has already announced a new experience for Android tablets and is working on launching a new app for Mac with faster performance too. It is currently in beta with the time frame for general availability currently unknown.