ViVeTool 0.3.3 is out with ARM support, fixes for the fullreset command, and more

ViVeTool, a must-have app for Windows insiders and enthusiasts willing to experiment with Windows 11's features, has received a new update to version 0.3.3. The latest release adds several notable changes, such as support for ARM64-devices and fixes for the /fullreset command (it reverts your changes to the default state). Here is the full changelog for ViVeTool 0.3.3:

Easier to read exceptions

Built against .NET Framework 4.8.1 with ARM64 support

/query and /fullreset can now be filtered by priority

Support for new priorities (fixes #78)

Support for installs with uninitialized LKG mechanism (fixes #77)

Feature dictionary update (data as of 3/22/2023)

Updated Newtonsoft.Json dependency to 13.0.3

You can download the ViVeTool 0.3.3 app from its GitHub repository.

If you are not familiar with the app, ViVeTool is a third-party command-line Windows utility that allows enabling, disabling, or modifying a wide range of features, including those hidden by default. One such change is the new shortcut key for screen recording using Snipping Tool in the latest Windows 11 Dev build.

Note that enabling experimental and hidden features in Windows 11 involves potential risks, so remember to back up important data and prepare for instabilities, bugs, and other wonders of pre-release software.