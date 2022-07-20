Microsoft updates Xbox system software to OS version 10.0.22000.4976

Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox consoles which will see their OS version get bumped to version 10.0.22000.4976. The update doesn’t bring any big changes, but instead focuses on general stability and performance improvements. There are, however, still a long line of issues still present in this update that we’ve discussed before.

Problems include controllers losing sync or disconnecting, the audio mixer in the Guide is not always adjustable, icons for disc-based titles doesn’t always show up on the dashboard, and HDMI-CEC isn’t working properly for some users. Furthermore, some games incorrectly appear with the Trial tag in My games & apps, some people have noticed flickering when navigating the Store, and some displays are not adjusting to the correct resolution when the console first comes on.

There are workarounds for some of these issues, such as the last one, where users are asked to restart their console via the Power menu (accessed by holding down the Xbox button). It would be nice, though, if Microsoft finally got around to fixing these issues which have been present for varying lengths of time. Looking at the previous releases, it seems some of these issues were even present in January this year.

If you would like to install this update, press the Xbox button and go to Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates. If the update hasn’t already been applied, you can choose to apply it from here. In the same menu, you can mark an option to keep your console up to date, which should download updates without your intervention in the future.