Xbox February Update adds a thumbstick calibration tool and touch controls for remote play

Xbox players should now see a brand-new update rolling out to their consoles, and it is touting a handful of useful features. This includes improved filtering options to find specific games easier, touch controls when using Xbox remote play, as well as a handy thumbstick recalibration tool that may be helpful for reining in minor issues.

Xbox Accessories app across Xbox consoles and Windows now sports this thumbstick recalibration tool. The self-guided software will attempt to correct issues with centering the stick and pressing them down without needing to go through Microsoft support for repairs or returns. “This is part of Xbox’s continued investment in improving the repairability experience of controllers,” says the company.

Keep in mind this can only alleviate minor issues with sticks according to Microsoft, and that “drift due to normal wear and tear” may still require replacements or repairs. Anyone replacing thumbstick modules by themselves is also recommended to run this tool following the procedure to calibrate the sticks for them to properly function.

Next, Xbox remote play users no longer need an Xbox Wireless Controller to jump into their titles when using a PC, phone or tablet. At least not on the over 100 games that now support touch controls. Xbox Cloud Gaming has been using these custom touch layouts for a while, and now personal console streaming supports the same functionality.

The My games & apps section now features new filters too. This includes filters to sort by accessibility, supported languages, and technical features (like Touched-enabled games). The subscription tab has also received a new sorting option, letting players find recently added games to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. Lastly, Xbox consoles can now delete profiles on sign-out. This setting, available at "Settings > System > Access restrictions," has been added to help with using consoles in shared places like children’s hospitals.