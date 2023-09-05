Microsoft confirms it will hold a OneDrive online event on October 3

After a leaked video teaser made its way to the internet this weekend, Microsoft has now confirmed that it will indeed be holding a special online event to focus on the future of the OneDrive cloud storage service.

In a post on the official Microsoft OneDrive blog, it reveals that the event will be held on October 3 starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time). The event will be streamed on Microsoft Teams, and is being promoted with the tagline, "The Future of File Management is Here"

The blog post offers some new teasers about what new features will be revealed during the OneDrive event:

See the new enhancements to OneDrive and discover the benefits of faster file access, better organization, simpler collaboration, and improved file security across Microsoft 365. Plus, we’ll give a sneak peek at our AI plans which include new search, sharing, and information queries across all your files in OneDrive.

The event will feature several Microsoft team members who will speak during the live presentation. They include:

Jeff Teper - President, Collaboration Apps & Platform

Arwa Tyebkhan - Principal Group Product Manager

Gaia Carini - Principal Group Product Manager

Jason Moore - VP Product Management

Sesha Mani - Partner Group Product Manager

Microsoft has already made some changes to OneDrive over the past few months. That included a refreshed look for OneDrive on the web for its education and business customers back in May. Among other things, Microsoft added features like a “For you” area, which uses AI-powered file recommendations in order to bring up files that should be available specifically for each user.

Also, members of the Xbox Insider Program are currently able to test out an upcoming feature for owners of the Xbox game console that automatically uploads and stores game clips and screenshots directly to a user's OneDrive cloud storage account.